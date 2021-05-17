Nigerian footballer, Asisat Oshoala, has made history as the first Nigerian and African to ever win the Women’s Champions League alongside her teammates, Barcelona Femeni against their opponents Chelsea Women on Sunday May 16, 2021.

Although the Barcelona team had already scored the four goals which they needed to win against Chelsea, Oshoala came into the game at the 71st minute and helped in ensuring that the scores stayed that way. This was a huge win and recovery from the team’s loss back in 2019 when they lost against Lyon in the finals.

Scoring a total of four goals throughout this season, it is without doubt that the Nigerian footballer gave it her all in attaining such a feat as was seen in the match against Manchester City. Along with being the first Nigerian to win the Champions League title, Asisat Oshoala has also become the first African to score in the Champions League game.

Asisat is also listed on the Y! Africa list of most inspiring persons on the continent