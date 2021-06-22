Malawi’s Ellen Chilemba recognised as a Kofi Annan changemaker

After dropping her Mtima Rising EP, producer and DJ Chmba, real name Ellen Chilemba, has been named among 12 exceptional young leaders by the Kofi Annan Changemakers 2021.

“The programme includes training on mentorship and connections for potential partners. I feel motivated about what we are trying to achieve in our communities as this could open a lot of roadblocks,” DJ Chmba said.

Introducing the Kofi Annan Changemakers 2021! 🙌 These are the 12 #KAChangemakers who will join a host of recognised international leaders in a 6-month #intergenerationaldialogue 💬 to strengthen and improve their work. 💪 More info: https://t.co/fPLArs6Zz1 pic.twitter.com/JoOXwjBTqk — Kofi Annan Foundation (@KofiAnnanFdn) June 7, 2021

The Kofi Annan Changemakers initiative works to make the voices of young people count by giving them the chance to dialogue with and seek counsel from experienced leaders on issues of deep concern, whilst affording the opportunity to leaders to better understand the preoccupation of young people.

Each year, a select group of twelve young changemakers will come together online and in-person (in Geneva, Switzerland) for the Kofi Annan Changemakers: An Intergenerational Dialogue for Impact.

About Chmba, the foundation says she “helps create young leaders who will transform their communities, break toxic cultures and make Malawi, Africa and the world a better place. Chmba’s work is focused on young women and girls as well as the marginalised LGBTQ community”.

DJ Chmba said she believes the opportunity will help her grow as a community organiser.

“I am particularly excited about the networking, partnerships and project management aspect of the opportunity,” she said.

DJ Chmba also said her work earned her a nomination by the African Leadership Academy, a US institute where she studied. The institute promotes international education and leadership.

“The Kofi Annan Foundation reached out asking for references and inquired more about my work with Tiwale. A couple of weeks later, I am overwhelmed to learn that I am one of the 12 youths selected globally to work with the organisation,” she said.

Ellen Chilemba continues to inspire and was named in Y! Africa’s Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent – Africa 500.