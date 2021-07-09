Mohammed Salah shows family values on vacation with his two daughters

Liverpool FC forward and Egyptian football superstar Mohamed Salah is enjoying his summer vacation in Egypt, which he started a few days after the end of the 2020/2021 football season in the English Premier League. The ‘goal machine’ who is a huge fan of the beach took along his two daughters Makka and Kayan Salah, sharing family values with his family.

The two-time Golden boot winner regularly visits his home country for his vacations and uses his fame as an avenue to market the country’s tourist sites.

His feeds on Instagram are awash with photos from the Pyramids at Giza and the Valley of The Kings. On Twitter, he posted pictures from a walk-in in Cairo’s square alongside his wife, Maggi Salah. Photos of him playing with his daughters at the Al-Alamein beach went viral and drew lots of emotional reactions on Twitter.

The 32-year-old never shies away from posting fond moments with his family. In December 2020, he posted a photo he took with his family dressed as Santa Claus beneath a Christmas tree. This is despite being a devout Muslim.

The Player who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020 is one of the most famous Egyptians in the world.

Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly was born in 1992 in Egypt. He plays for Liverpool FC and the Egyptian national team. He was named as the African Footballer of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Mohammed Salah is named in Y! Africa’s Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent – Africa 500.