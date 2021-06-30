Nigerian rapper, Bella Shmurda signs out of Lagos State University in style

Nigerian music star and YBNL record label youngster Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popular known by stage name Bella Shmurda, has graduated from the Lagos State University in Ojo. It is the culmination of four years of an educational venture that has been largely overshadowed by his rise to stardom in the music industry.

Bella Shmurda was admitted to study History and International relations at Lagos State University in 2016. A few years later, he joined Award-winning rapper Olamide’s YBNL and many wondered if he could still finish his degree with the demanding nature of the Nigerian music industry.

On Tuesday 29th June he finally signed out of the state university and was over the moon as his friends and classmates signed on his shirt.

“Four years is nothing but I don comot” he said gleefully in the video posted online.

Bella Shmurda rose to prominence after his debut single “Vision 2020“, and a follow up (remix) to the single which he featured Olamide. He has also released several hit songs in 2020, some which featured top musicians, one of which is “Cash App” featuring Zlatan.

Shmurda was also nominated for the prestigious Headies Award for the next rated in 2020 but was eventually beaten to the prestigious award by Joeboy, another fast rising talent in the Nigerian music space.

On the 10th of June 2021, Bella Shmurda revealed on his Instagram page that he intends to release the second volume of his debut EP, titled “High Tension“. Vol. 2 which is scheduled to be released in July 2021 and the album artwork was also shared on his page.

Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed was born on January 27th 1997 in the Ojo area of Lagos, Nigeria. He also attended his primary and secondary education in the area.

Bella Shmurda is named in Y! Africa’s Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent – Africa 500.