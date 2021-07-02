Moroccan footballer, Hakimi tightens form for PSG move

Talented Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi seems to be gearing up for his PSG move from his present Serie A club, Inter-Millan. The Moroccan star will leave the Serie A champions after spending just one season with the club. Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has also confirmed that the wing-back will be a PSG player in less than 24 hours.

Hakimi in an Instagram post gave fans and followers a clip of him getting in form and readying for the PSG move.

Although he joined Inter last summer from Real Madrid, helping Inter to lift the 2020-21 Serie A title in his first season with the club was a remarkable feat.

However, amid Inter’s financial difficulties, the club has been forced to sell Hakimi to raise funds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Achraf Hakimi (@achrafhakimi)

Speaking about the move, Inter-Millan boss said: “We are at the final stages for Hakimi to PSG, it’s going to be a done deal in 24 hours,” Marotta told Sky Italia. “Obviously, this is a painful moment for us, but I am an administrator who must guarantee the economic sustainability of the club during a difficult time for the world of football in general. Once the Hakimi operation is concluded, it will allow us to have a bit of breathing room and we really hope that we will no longer need to sell any other big players, as we want to maintain most of the squad that won the Scudetto.”

Hakimi was a key performer for Inter in 2020-21, scoring seven times in the league and tallying eight assists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Achraf Hakimi (@achrafhakimi)

The 22-year-old has proved a perfect fit at wing-back in coach Antonio Conte’s 3-5-2 formation as he helped Inter win the title for the first time since 2009-10, but the club’s financial troubles became apparent after the season, with Conte departing after learning some of his stars may have to be sold.

In 2020, Achraf won the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) award for Africa’s finest and The CAF Youth Player of the year after he had won the latter in 2019.

Hakimi is named in Y! Africa’s Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent – Africa 500.