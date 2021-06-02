Namibia’s Emma Theofelus continues to inspire Africa’s young generation

Getting a period isn’t a choice, therefore it is not fair that as women we have to pay for something we need (pads, tampons, cups etc) and if we don’t have that money we can’t get it – Emma Theofelus

On Monday, May 31, 2021, Emma Theofelus joined Windhoek Charity in partnership with Coca-Cola Namibia to hand over sanitary pads for 200 girls at the Groot Aub Junior Secondary School, Windhoek Rural, Namibia. Each girl child received packs that will last 3 months.

Posting the news on Facebook, Emma explained that “what makes this significant is that those struggling to afford sanitary products will not have to worry about them for the months covered. Achieving menstrual equity means access and affordability to sanitary products, proper toilets, hand washing facilities and waste management for people around the world.”

Emma Inamutila Theofelus, born March 28, 1996, is a Namibian politician, and was appointed Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology in March 2020, as part of Hage Geingob‘s second term cabinet – tasked to help lead communication to the public on preventative steps against the coronavirus pandemic. The former youth activist and Justice Ministry Legal Officer was probably observing quarantine rules when the surprise call came from State House.

“I have been put in a position, regardless of what limitations I might have, to show up and do the best that I can do,” Emma said.

Before then, she was Deputy Speaker of the Children’s Parliament 2013 – 2018, and Legal Officer – Ministry of Justice- 2019 – 2020.

Emma was appointed cabinet member at 23 years old and was then one of Africa’s youngest cabinet ministers. She has an LLB Honours Degree; Diploma in African Feminism and Gender Studies; Diploma in Business Management. She is also a board member of the National Council of Higher Education.

In 2020, she was judged to be one of 100 most influential African women, the youngest person on this list – Leading PR and Rating firm Avance Media announced this in its second annual publication on the most influential women chosen from 34 countries and various career backgrounds, including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership and entertainment.

In April 2021, Emma Theofelus joined other African leaders in several spaces and entrepreneurs to discuss the future of work in Africa. They discussed how governments can support digital transformation, discuss the macroeconomic outlook for the region and how to improve prospects for recovery, and encourage Africa’s young people who are driving digital innovation across the region.

Emma Theofelus is on our list of Africa’s Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent called Africa 500.