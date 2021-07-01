Nigerian comedian, Debo Macaronii makes resolution on junk food and healthy living

Popular Nigerian comedian and activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaronii, has renounced junk food and pledged to exercise more regularly as a new month resolution.

The 28-year-old Instagram comedian, however, gave no reason for the resolution but it may not be unrelated to the sudden death of Obama DMW – Aide to Nigerian singer and record boss, Davido. Obama DMW had passed on Wednesday, 30th June, from suspected heart complications.

Mr Macaronii who is mildly heavy has perhaps decided that it is time to watch what he eats and burn off some calories as well. His tweet read, “Starting from July 1st, I want to stop eating junks, stop eating late, and start working out. Amen?”

Mr Macaronii has been in the Nigerian comedy business since 2017. His art is largely represented as an average wealthy Nigerian businessman living in the nuance of what it means to be Nigerian and living in Nigeria. However, Mr Macaronii became more appealing to his fans and Nigerians alike during the EndSARS protests of 2020.

The comedian gained more love and became a much more recognised figure among Nigeria’s youth. He led and organised parts of the protests and even led the botched sequel in January 2021 that led to his arrest and detention. He was arraigned before a mobile court in Yaba by the police and later granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with sureties in like sum.

Mr macaroni was born in Lagos State in 1993 but hails from neighbouring Ogun State. He started out as an actor in Nollywood before going off to creating independent comedy videos. Debo disclosed that movie roles were no longer coming at some point and he took a while before he decided to start online comedy.

Debo Abebayo is named in Y! Africa’s Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent – Africa 500.