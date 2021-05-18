Nigerian singer, Chike, celebrates 10 million streams for ‘Running to You’

Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter, Chike is celebrating a new feat for the remix of his popular song “Running to You”. The singer took to Instagram to celebrate himself and talented singer-songwriter, Simi, who was featured in the remix of the song from his debut album, “Boo of the Booless.”

According to the singer, Running To You has garnered over ten million streams on the popular streaming platform, Audiomack.

Celebrating this feat, Chike wrote on Instagram, “ #ChikeClan & #SimiArmy! #RunningToYou with @symplysimi has garnered over 10 million streams on @audiomack. Thanks @audiomackafrica for the love & support… Nakupenda”

See his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiké (@officialchike)

Since the release of the song in February, Running to You has crushed so many milestones for the artist who is only now being introduced to the limelight for his talents and hard work.

In 2020 Chike released his debut album Boo of the Booless, and where this track wasn’t pegged a fan’s favorite track, it has remarkably been loved by a lot of fans in Nigeria and abroad. On YouTube, Running to You remix has hit over eight millions views and sitting on the 19 spot on the Billboard Charts Africa and number 1 in so many other countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiké (@officialchike)

Running To You remix has also placed Chike in the eyes of many with a dance challenge and choreography that followed the song both locally and internationally.

Chike is also listed on Y! Africa’s most inspiring young people on the continent