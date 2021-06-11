South Africa’s Zamani Mbatha stars in Netflix original dance series, JIVA!

The highly anticipated African original, “JIVA!” is set to hit the groove streets on June 24, 2021.

The drama series follows Ntombi (Noxolo Dlamini), an ambitious, but frustrated young dancer from Umlazi, Durban, who wants to leave her job, fetch her nice life, and get out of her rut and into the spotlight. On her journey to get there, she forms a dance group called the Trollies.

Jiva is a South African slang term that translates to ‘dance’, the show is a drama series.

The series is led by South African female actress, Noxolo Dlamini and joined by an all-local cast including veteran South African actor Tony Kgoroge, Candice Modiselle, Zazi Kunene, Stella Dlangalala, Sne Mbatha, Prince Grootboom, Given Stuurman, Zamani Mbatha (Rhythm City and Isithembiso), and Anga Makubalo.

Zamani Mbatha (born in KwaMashu, Northwest Durban on April 7, 1998) is a South African actor. He is best known for his character in the Mzansi Magic Isithembiso telenovela as Zamani on Isithembiso telenovela aired on Mzansi Magic, where he first made his debut screen appearance in 2017.

He is currently portraying the role of Pule Ndlovu on e.tv musical drama series Rhythm City.

He has been nominated in the category of “Rising Star” in the mist of the 2017 DSTV Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Zamani appeared on the cover of the June 2021 issue of South African Sibizi magazine – which brings rising stars to the forefront.