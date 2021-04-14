Elsa Majimbo is the face of Xpedition for its 2021 Spring collection

Popular Kenyan Internet Comedienne, Elsa Majimbo, has bagged another international deal to her list of achievements over the years.

The comedienne who claimed the E! People’s Choice Awards for African Social Star 2020 category, has now become the cover of popular Dubai-base luxury fashion and travel magazine, Xpedition, in the UAE’s special four-part Spring 2021 issue.

Yesterday I became the youngest face on Asian luxury magazine, Xpedition. WILDDDD!!!! 💃🏾 💅🏾 — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) April 14, 2021

Elsa Majimbo has countlessly shown fans that she is not just a comedy queen with her sense of style and fashion which has been accelerated largely by local and international celebrities.

This Xpedition cover just proves that Elsa has more to offer than just making us laugh with her chips and iPhone 6s videos.

I’m so happy to have done my first ever cover in Asia !!! With luxury magazine: Xpedition ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2FBUz9Bs5y — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) April 13, 2021

Excited about the deal, the comedienne took to social media to tell her fans about the deal in a tweet she made to her followers. According to her tweet, the deal was signed on Tuesday, 13th April and she is excited about it.

For the cover of the magazine which read: “Elsa Majimbo The Last Laugh,” Majimbo appeared in a luxury gown with locs that pay homage to her African heritage.

Here are some behind the scenes clips:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Magazine | XPEDITION (@xpeditionmagazine)

Elsa Majimbo was also listed on Y! Africa’s most inspiring young persons on the continent