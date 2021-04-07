Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss Warriors-Bucks game due to knee issue

Greek-Nigerian basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been advised to stay out of the Warrior-Bucks game to be played on Tuesday due to knee soreness.

This is coming as sad and disappointing news for both Giannis and fans who come to the basketball courts just to watch him play. Giannis, the two-time NBA MVP had formerly been listed to play in the upcoming games. However, Bucks coach, Mike Budenholzer announced that Giannis had felt some uncomfortable pain during the pregame preparations.

What this means for the fans is that they won’t get to watch both sports favourites Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo play against each other as it has been listed as one of the most anticipated games this week.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (knee soreness) for tonight’s game against Golden State. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 7, 2021

Additionally, fans won’t see James Wiseman perform in a game against Giannis.

This, however, won’t be the first game that Giannis will be missing due to his knee soreness, as he had also missed the contest against Kings. This will be the fourth game he will e missing this season with his team since it began on March 22, 2021.

The Warriors, however, will have to endure a game without one of Milwaukee Bucks’ seasoned players on the court playing against them as Giannis Antetokounmpo is reaching a 56.5 field win percentage with every game played this season thanks to the help of his brilliant athleticism.

Rest assured, without the appearance of Giannis Antetokounmpo on the basketball court, the Milwaukee Bucks can hold their own ground against their opponents as they have so many other talented players like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was also listed on Y! Africa most inspiring youths on the continent.