Ugandan model, Eva Apio discuss ‘Black girl Magic’ in new episode of ‘Informal by Beats’

Popular Ugandan Model, Eva Apio has been featured in the second episode of Informal by Beats.

The model who has outstanding international recognition sat with other important persons in a very interesting discussion about ‘Undeniable black girl magic’. In the episode, Eva talked about how women can be anything they want and how they have been built to go through anything and survive it.

Hosted by renowned Radio Host, Amplify Dot, the episode also featured popular London rapper and MC, Shay Bo and Racial justice campaigner, Temi Mwale.

Speaking about how certain experiences faced by Black Women informs their decision to drive social change, Eva pointed out that women have always had a natural instinct to lead, care and drive change. Speaking about her experience on issues that concern women at a young age, she said: “growing up, I didn’t see people speaking up for women, especially young black girls…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Apio (@evssofficial)

Eva is currently managed by The Squad Management, a talent management company based in The UK. In 2020, Eva founded the Eva Apio Foundation, a non-profit organisation that responds and caters to the needs of Ugandan youth & provide positive lifestyles through sports and healthy living focusing on helping young people achieve their dreams.

In the episode, Eva also talked about how her mother’s good deeds inspired her to start her own foundation.

Watch the episode here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre)

Eva is also listed on YAfrica’s Most Inspiring Youths Across the Continent.