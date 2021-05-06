Mayorkun performs 2006 Nigerian hit song ‘Ijoya’ alongside Mavin Record’s Di’Ja

Talented Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, paired up with Mavin Records queen, Di’Ja to perform at Budweiser’s studio. The two artists worked together alongside popular music producer, Gospel on de beat, for the remaking of Weird MC’s 2006 hit song ‘Ijoya’.

Since the airing of the pilot episode of the Budweiser Smooth Kings Remix, fans and consumers of the premium drink have always looked forward to having their favourite artist on board for the show.

The performance was posted on Budweiser’s YouTube channel and the flow between Mayorkun and Di’Ja on the stage has wowed many fans who shared their reactions across various social media platforms. With performance so rhythmical, fans have also demanded that ‘The Mayor of Lagos’ – as the singer is fondly called – collaborate with Di’Ja who has rather been quiet over the years.

At the end of their performance, Weird MC gave her verdict on their remix of her song as she disclosed that she liked the performance and how Mayorkun was able to own the song with his ‘own thing,’ she lauded the duo on a job well done.

Watch the performance here:

Budweiser definitely had a right pick with these two who seemed to be enjoying the moment. And the performance was something spot-on for the duo. Mayorkun performed like he was in his element with chilling vocals from Di’Ja. It was quite the perfect synergy.

On Twitter, fans reacted positively to the performance.

Here are a few reactions:

Enjoyed Dija and mayorkun session ♥️ they killed it🔥 — Dee✨🔥 (@Oredolapo_) May 5, 2021

Absolutely Enjoyed Mayorkun and Dija remixing Ijo ya on Budweiser’s remix show. Dija let Mayor have the ground and Mayor was just being Mayor. Love to see it ☺️ — Gbemi Spaghetti (@Gbems__) May 6, 2021

Mayorkun is also listed on Y! Africa’s most inspiring youths on the continent