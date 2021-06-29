Rahama Sadau celebrates friend on store launch in Abuja

Popular Nigerian Actress, Rahama Sadau is all shades of beauty in her appearance at the fashion store launch of her friend and socialite Binta Berry. The store launch took place in Abuja where Binta also has a chain of stores.

The Kaduna born actress stunned in an Ankara gown and pink headgear as she celebrated her friend for the achievement. The actress went on to celebrate her makeup skills as she proudly boasted about being able to do her makeup herself.

Rahama’s choice of fashion and clothing has, in the past, evoked outrage given her conservative Muslim background. She has also made efforts to avoid any form of drama that may want to be associated with her fashion sense, career and her religion.

See her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A H A M A S A D A U 🇳🇬 (@rahamasadau)

In November 2020 the talented actress was at the centre of outrage when she posted photos of herself In a gown that exposed her back. She was also without the traditional headgear for women, the hijab.

Many condemned her dressing and appearance, referring to it as indecent while others accussed her of promoting immorality in Islam. She received death threats and there were rumors that the Hisbah police in Kaduna had arrested her, a claim she later denied while apologising for posting the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A H A M A S A D A U 🇳🇬 (@rahamasadau)

Rahama Sadau was born in Kaduna on the 7th of December 1993. She joined Nigeria’s Hausa movie industry, Kannywood in 2013 and quickly rose to fame due to her versatility. She has since diversified in the industry and become a filmmaker, Dancer and singer. Rahama is also one of the very few celebrities in Nigeria who speak Hindi fluently. A language she learnt as a Bollywood obsessed teenager.

She is the winner of Best Actress (Kannywood) at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2014 and 2015. She also won Best African Actress at the 19th African Film Awards in 2015 by African Voice. In 2017, she became the first Hausa celebrity to appear in the top ten Hottest Female Nigeria Celebrities.

Rahama Sadau is named in Y! Africa’s Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent – Africa 500.