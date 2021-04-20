Teni celebrates Wondaland hitting 50 million streams in a month

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as “Teni the Entertainer” has just hit fifty million streams with her debut album released a month ago – 19th March.

The seventeen-track album, “Wondaland” had hit songs like “For You”, which featured record label boss Davido. And has been topping charts in Nigeria and across Africa.

Teni’s Wondaland album has been long-awaited by the artiste and her fans since she came into the entertainment limelight in 2016. And reaching 50 Million streams in a month is a remarkable achievement to be excited about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teniola Apata (One take god) (@tenientertainer)

Excited about this achievement, Teni took to Instagram to accelerate her fans for listening and for the positive reception of the project.

See Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teniola Apata (One take god) (@tenientertainer)

Teni has relentlessly been working and dedicated to her art and her fans. In 2019, Teni released her first EP titled “Billionaire” and in 2020, she released another EP, “Quarantine Playlist,” in the heat of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus.

The Wondaland album which had been in construction for two years received quite a positive reception by music lovers and it goes on to show how dedicated the artist is to her work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teniola Apata (One take god) (@tenientertainer)

In an earlier Instagram post, Teni had narrated the process of making “Wondaland,” describing with graphics every phase or feeling in the making of the album.

Teni has undoubtedly risen to become one of Nigeria’s biggest artists in just five years with several nominations and awards from The Headies Awards, Soundcity MVP Awards, and featured in other outstanding projects locally and internationally.

Teni is also listed on the Y! Africa most inspiring youths in the continent.