Tobi Amusan in Texas to boost team’s record for Tokyo Olympics

Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan advances with Team Nigeria’s camp in Texas, to boost the scores of teammates as they continue their hunt for tickets into the five relay events at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The athlete who recently came second to Kendra Harrison, world titleholder of the 100m hurdles event at Adidas Boost Boston Games by racing a mark of 12.62s was a few seconds above Kendra’s 12.49s record. Tobi is also to be among the Women’s 4×100m relay race after Nigeria’s qualifying in the 43.05s with her teammates, Blessing Okagbare, Rosemary Chukwuma, Mercy Ntia-Obong and Joy Udo- Gabriel who also participated in the 2019 World Athletics Championship at Qatar.

Tobi’s teammates along with the Athletic Federation of Nigeria officials were glad to have the appraised athlete in their midst as she’d be filling in the spot of Blessing Okagbare.

Tobi Amusan lived up to her name as the two-time African champion by seizing the personal season’s best record with a 12.48s in the 100m hurdles. Amusan’s participation in the Texas race showed excellent results as the Nigerian team triumphed over Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and several other American clubs in the 4×100m women’s race, marking a 43.06s which is the first time they’d ever hit this mark.

With the Nigerian team now at number 11 in the world, it shows that both the Nigerian men’s and women’s 4×100m teams are prepared to participate in the Tokyo Olympics with their determination and constant wins in their respective categories.

Tobi is also listed on Y! Africa’s most inspiring persons on the continent