Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu celebrates youth internet sensation, Ikorodu Bois

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, has celebrated popular Internet sensation and creatives, Ikorodu Bois. The governor hosted the group at the statehouse where he shared delightful photos with the team.

The governor took to social media to appreciate their effort at putting smiles on the face of their fans with their recreation of scenes from movies and adverts that have won them global recognition.

On Twitter, Sanwo-Olu, sharing a photo with the boys, stated that the Lagos State Government will forever be proud of the group.

The governor wrote; “As a State, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting me today. We are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for musical, art and creative talent generation in Africa.”

As a State, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting me today. We are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for musical, art and creative talent generation in Africa. pic.twitter.com/5glumocP4K — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 3, 2021

Ikorodu Bois are well known for their parody filmmaking talents. In 2020, the duo got the attention of international celebrities who gushed over their recreation of scenes from movies they had been featured in.

From Chris Hemsworth to Dwayne Johnson, from Roddy Rich to Justin Beiber, and a lot more. Celebrities have always described their work as genius and having a sense of originality that came with it. In 2020, the group was also featured in a Netflix ad which also had a lot of their fans celebrating them and rooting for more breakthrough in their creative career. Ikorodu Bois were also nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2021. The duo, however, lost to Emmanuella, another young Internet Sensation and comedienne.

The Ikorodu Bois are also listed on Y! Africa’s list for most promising persons on the continent