Rapper Tkay Maidza comes through with stunning visuals for ‘Syrup’

Zimbabwean-born Australian rapper, Takudzwa Victoria Rosa, popularly known as “Tkay Maidza” has released visuals for her promotional single “Syrup“, off her upcoming album “Last Year Was Weird (Vol. 3)” which will be released later this year.

The rapper had earlier announced the release of the music video in an Instagram post where she asked her fans to anticipate the contents of the video.

Tkay Maidza is no newbie in the rap industry as she is wildly known to deliver beautiful and rhythmically perfect tracks. The music video produced by Dan Farber and directed by Jenna Marsh; had Tkay Maidza dressed in an extraterrestrial costume with her clique riding around the city in a car and owning the night as they smoke cigarettes and depict living young, wild and free with the very desire that most people want. It is just as she raps, “I just wanna get rich, thick, sweet, sick, syrup…”

Watch the Video Here:

Syrup serves its audience with easy flowing rhymes that has no one doubting the fact that Tkay is definitely one of the best African female rappers in this time. With multiple awards and nominations to her name and being recognized as an exceptionally talented international artist, Tkay has been nominated twice in the popular MTV Europe Music Awards in the years 2016 and 2018 in which she won the 2018 award for Best Australian Act. Tkay Maidza has also once shared the stage with artists like Charli XCX along with being featured in Troye Sivan’s Blue Neighborhood album.

Tkay is also listed on Y! Africa’s list of most influential persons on the continent