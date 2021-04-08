Wendy Addo to release a new single off her upcoming album, ‘Shayning Star’

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afropop singer and actress, Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay is set to release her first single, ‘Nobody’ from her second studio album ‘Shayning Star.’ The single will be released on Friday, 9th April.

Wendy Shay came into the entertainment industry’s spotlight in 2018 when she was signed by RuffTown Records and released her debut single ‘Uber Driver’ which was produced by MOG Beatz. Since her stepping into the entertainment industry, Wendy has made sure to make her name known by every household in Ghana and internationally.

The talented singer has also had features with other popular Ghanaian artists like Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and the likes. She has also bagged multiple awards starting right from the year she came into the spotlight.

In 2018, Shay won the Ghana-Naija Showbiz 2018 Best New Artiste of the year award, and in 2019, she won the Ghana Music Awards UK New Artiste of the year. Wendy Shay went on relentlessly to release her debut album titled ‘Shay on you’ in 2019 and is now about to drop her second album.

Sharing an update about the upcoming album, Shay took to Instagram to ask her fans to build anticipation for the album.

On Instagram, she wrote: ‘SHAYGANG my first official single of the year before the #ShayningStar Album drops this Friday 🧚🏾

NOBODY❗️

#Shayningstar #GodisInvolved’

See her post here:

Wendy Asiamah Addo was also recently featured on the Y! Africa list of most inspiring youths in the continent.